Neighbors file lawsuit against smelly Painesville plant

Courtesy: www.magnusig.com

Neighbors living near a plant in Painesville say the smell surrounding the property is too much to bear. They’ve filed a class action lawsuit against the company, seeking compensation for the nuisance.

Hardy Animal Nutrition makes animal feed from refined oils, grease and fat that’s left over from the restaurant industry. The plant sits on 25 acres in Painesville. It employs about 50 people and runs 24/7.

The lawsuit seeks compensation for the nuisance created by the odors and any negative impact the smell has on property values. It also urges the company to change operations to reduce or eliminate the odor.

Residents who continue to smell the odor are urged to call Ohio’s EPA hotline at (440) 350-2543 and also contact the law firm behind the suit, Liddle and Dubin, out of Detroit.

© 2017 WKYC-TV