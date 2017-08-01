Northeast Factory Direct in Eastlake catches fire: Photos

EASTLAKE - Crews spent Tuesday afternoon battling a fire at Northeast Factory Direct in Eastlake.

Information on the fire or its source is not currently available. Officials tell WKYC Channel 3's Carly Flynn Morgan that everyone in the building got out safely, although some merchandise was lost.

Northeast Factory Direct in Eastlake ravaged by fire. Some merchandise lost. Everyone inside got out ok. @WKYC pic.twitter.com/c6oQ4JQXk5 — Carly Flynn Morgan (@CarlyFMorgan) August 1, 2017

Northeast Factory Direct is a home and furniture retailer.

