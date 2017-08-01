WKYC
Close

Northeast Factory Direct in Eastlake catches fire: Photos

WKYC 5:34 PM. EDT August 01, 2017

EASTLAKE - Crews spent Tuesday afternoon battling a fire at Northeast Factory Direct in Eastlake.

Information on the fire or its source is not currently available. Officials tell WKYC Channel 3's Carly Flynn Morgan that everyone in the building got out safely, although some merchandise was lost. 

Northeast Factory Direct is a home and furniture retailer. 

WKYC Photojournalist Shane Snider was at the scene and captured the following video on Facebook Live: 

Stay with WKYC.com as updates become available.

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories