ODOT reduces I-90 speed limit in stretch of Lake County

Interstate I-90 crash Dec. 8, 2016 (Photo: Lake County Sheriff's Department)

LAKE COUNTY, OHIO - The Ohio Department of Transportation is temporarily reducing the speed limit on a stretch of Interstate 90 in Lake County during the winter months.

The speed will be reduced from 65 mph to 60 mph between state Route 91 and about five miles east of Vrooman Road.

New speed limit signage should be posted by Friday (Jan. 20), according to ODOT. It will remain in effect until April 1, at the latest.

The reduction is taking place after ODOT conferred with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office following multiple traffic accidents that took place late in 2016 on that portion of the interstate.'

One of the worst crashes took place Dec. 8 on Interstate 90 where about 50 vehicles were involved.

The eastbound lanes were closed for more than 14 hours during that accident.

“In my opinion, speed is the primary contributing factor to the severity of the crashes that have taken place,” said Lake County Sheriff Daniel A. Dunlap in a statement released Tuesday morning.

“We need to do everything possible to reduce the number and severity of collisions on I-90.”

ODOT analyzed crash reports and crash data during winter weather conditions from 2005-2015 were analyzed to consider appropriate limits for the reduction based on where the most crashes have historically occurred.

The temporary 60 mph speed limit matches the posted speed limit in the rest of the urban area of Greater Cleveland, according to ODOT.

