ODOT set to install new speed limit signs for winter driving

PAINESVILLE, OH - When winter hits, typically so do the cars on Interstate 90, but there will soon be a solution to driving around dangerous areas this winter.

The Ohio Department of Transportation plans to install new technology specific to weather conditions this winter.

One of the main areas of concern for multi-car wrecks and semi-truck accidents is around Vrooman Road.

For a more controlled approach, the state plans to install digital speed limit signs along a 12-mile section, State Routes 44 through 528.

The speed shown will vary based on information from the National Weather Service and state workers monitoring the roads.

According to ODOT officials, the signs can go as low as 30 miles per hour in specific situations, but the lowest will typically be 40 miles per hour.

Drivers in the area said a change in speed will be a nice start, but it will take common sense and consideration from everyone on the road to decrease accidents.

Installation of the speed limit signs will begin as soon as January 2018.

