Outrage ignites after Painesville officer allegedly kicks dying dog

PAINESVILLE, Ohio -- The Painesville Police Department is facing heavy scrutiny on social media after an officer was accused of mistreating a dying pit bull this week.

Bill Wroblewski, a man who says he witnessed the incident, posted the allegations on the police department’s Facebook page.

“I’m so lost for words for what happened yesterday,” Wroblewski wrote. “A beautiful pit bull got hit in front of my work yesterday.”

As several people stopped to check on the dog’s condition, Wroblewski said it appeared the dog was dying.

Then, Wroblewski explained what happened once a Painesville officer arrived at the scene.

“He then grabbed the dog by her legs, kicked her in the head and threw her in the truck [trunk] of his cruiser,” Wroblewski said before calling the officer “very heartless.”

The post quickly churned anger. Here are some of the reactions on Facebook:

- “That’s horrific. And cops wonder where they get their name as PIGS!!!!!”

- “Heartless and uncalled for!!! Painesville Police Department should be ashamed!!!”

- “My dog passed away on 6-9-17 and to hear this ANGERS me to no end!!! These pigs are supposed to be there to protect and serve and this particular PIG did just the oppostie!!!!!!!”

- “This POS ‘officer’ needs to be held accountable!”

- “This officer needs to be reprimanded.”

- “Maybe the officer should do community service hours at the Lake County Shelter!”

- “If he could do this to an animal, what does he do with a person?”

Painesville Police Chief Dan Waterman posted the following statement at 9 a.m. Friday on Facebook:

We currently have 3 of the department’s supervisor’s working actively as we look into this incident in detail. We are in the process of contacting everyone who was on scene, and are reaching out to the parents of the children who witnessed this. We have already spoken to the owners, and more information will follow this afternoon. Thank you to those who have helped us looking into this and relayed what occurred we greatly appreciate your time.

Here's the exact post from Wroblewski:

I’m so lost for words for what happened yesterday. A beautiful pitbull got hit in front of my work yesterday, grateful many people stopped to see if she was okay unfortunately she was dying I sat there petting her head for her last breath makin sure she knew she wasn’t alone. Some nice person gave her a sheet to be covered with so she could be comfortable. As the painesville police officer arrived he then grabbed the dog by her legs kicked her in the head n threw her in the truck of his cruiser. I could never have been more pissed off in my life! Mind you there were children standing there about 6 years old or so that were saying a prayer for her as he did this. I would have put her in the trunk if I knew he was going to do that very uncalled for!!! The painesville officer was very heartless! I’m so upset by how he handled her, I want this to be known cause it truly hurts me to have seen this. She may have been a dog but she was someone’s best friend. I know I wouldn’t want this for my babies. My dogs are family they’re my fur babies!! R.i.p. baby girl.

