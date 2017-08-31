Painesville City Hall closed due to 'suspicious letter'

(Photo: George Payamgis, WKYC)

Painesville closed its city hall Thursday after a "suspicious letter" containing a white power was sent to City Manager Monica Ireland.

(Photo: George Payamgis, WKYC)

Ireland's administrative assistant apparently opened the letter around 11:30 a.m. After they reported the substance, Ireland immediately sent all employees home for the day and called first responders to the scene. The assistant was taken to TriPoint Medical Center as a precaution.

Lake County hazmat crews were called to the building along with the Painesville police and fire departments. U.S. Postal inspectors have been notified of the incident and an investigation is underway.

The city says employees are expected back at work tomorrow, although that could change.

© 2017 WKYC-TV