Painesville judge orders DUI defendants to download rideshare apps

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio judge known for handing down unusual sentences is requiring convicted drunken drivers to download ridesharing apps on their phone as part of their punishment.



Municipal Court Judge Michael Cicconetti in Painesville in northeastern Ohio also requires defendants to enter a credit card number on the Uber and Lyft apps as a condition of probation.



Ridesharing apps allow users to summon a ride via their smart phone similar to taxi services.



Cicconetti tells The News-Herald it's common sense to take advantage of the technology, which is safer than driving drunk and a and cheaper alternative to thousands of dollars spent after a drunk driving arrest.



In the past Cicconetti has told a drunk driver to view crash victims' bodies at a morgue.

© 2017 Associated Press