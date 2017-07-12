Painesville residents file suit against Hardy Animal Nutrition over odors

(Photo: Magnus International, Custom)

PAINESVILLE - A group of Painesville residents has filed a lawsuit against Animal Hardy Nutrition over the odor the facility creates in the area.

A news release issued by Liddle & Dubin P.C. in Detroit claims the odors emitted from the animal feed facility is interfering with the residents' ability to enjoy their properties.

The release also states that Painesville Township issued 10 counts of violation against the company in 2015.

According to The News-Herald, the company said it had plans to correct the odor issue in 2013.

The lawsuit seeks compensation for the odor's nuisance and negative impact on neighborhood property values, as well as demand for change to the facility's operations in order to eliminate or significantly reduce the smell.

Animal Hardy Nutrition manufactures natural animal feed for dairy, poultry and swine through the use of oils, cooking grease and animal fats.

A request for comment to Magnus International Group, which owns Animal Hardy Nutrition, was not immediately returned Wednesday.

