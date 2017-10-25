Painesville strip club fire ruled arson; $5,000 reward offered

Firefighters fighting burning blaze (Photo: ArishaRay)

Authorities in Lake County are searching for suspects after a fire that occurred early Monday morning at a Painesville strip club was ruled to be arson.

The fire occurred just after 1 a.m. Monday. The county sheriff's office (in conjunction with the Ohio Blue Ribbon Arson Committee) is now offering a $5,000 reward for information regarding those who may have started the fire.

In addition, the same reward is being offered for information on three other arsons that have occurred in the county within the past year. These were:

Fairway Pines Golf Course club house, Nov. 11, 2016

Thirsty Cactus Bar, Aug. 9

Cottage Gardens Nursery, Sept. 20

Officials have not indicated whether or not the incidents are connected. Anyone with information on any of these fires is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at (440) 350-5521 or (440) 350-5533.

© 2017 WKYC-TV