Painesville Twp Fire Department: Watch for marijuana laced with opiate

PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP - Authorities in Painesville Township are sending out warning about marijuana laced with an unknown opiate.

The Fire Department has been called to three 'unresponsive person' cases in a 12-hour period. Victims are unaware they are using anything other than marijuana, but are overdosing like they had used heroin or fentanyl.

Residents are advised to cautious and call 911 asap if you suspect an overdose.

The Painesville Township Fire Department issued this post on Facebook on Wednesday evening.

