(Photo: Kirtland police / Facebook)

KIRTLAND, Ohio -- “DO NOT APPROACH THE BEAR.”

That’s the warning issued by Kirtland police on Facebook after a black bear was spotted near the Penitentiary Glen Reservation on Kirtland Chardon Road.

Police are also asking residents to keep watch on their children and pets.

“Remove all trash and bird feeders to deter the bear from entering your property.”

