Police: Man tied up 3 family members, arrested after escape

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (AP) - Police near Cleveland say a 34-year-old man kidnapped three family members and was taken into custody after his aunt escaped a basement where she had been tied up.



Authorities say the man was visiting his father Friday in Willoughby when he used chloroform to overpower him and then tied him up in the basement.



Police say he then lured his mother and aunt to the house where he tied them up too. They say the aunt managed to escape and call 911.



Investigators say they found handcuffs and zip-ties in the basement.



Willoughby police say the man is in custody but has not been charged yet.



Police and a bomb squad searched the man's apartment in downtown Cleveland Saturday to make sure no one was being held there.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.