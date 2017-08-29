Police search for missing Lake County teen

(Photo: Facebook)

The Wickliffe Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Isabella Rowe left her home Sunday, heading to her job at USA Skates.

According to reports, Isabella never arrived at work.

The investigation shows that she may have left home willingly.

Police say they don't believe foul play is involved but they remain concerned for Isabella's safety.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wickliffe Police at 440-943-1234.

