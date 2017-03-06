Search continues for man who punched Willoughby school bus driver

(Photo: Willoughby Police, Custom)

WILLOUGHBY - Authorities are searching for a man accused of punching a Willoughby school bus driver in the face last week.

Ronnie Haskins, 37, allegedly punched 71-year-old Bob Graf in the face on his bus outside Grant Elementary School last Thursday.

Graf told police Haskins demanded to take his daughter off the bus and punched him when he refused. The assault happened in front of several children.

Bob Graf's wife took this photo after her husband was assulted on a Willoughby-Eastlake school bus. (Photo: Submitted, Custom)

Haskins removed his daughter from the bus and got into a car with an unidentified female driver inside. The car left the scene before police arrived. The daughter was later located with her mother.

Haskins is described as being 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He's believed to frequent Lake County and has a listed Cleveland Heights address.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information leading to Haskins' arrest.

