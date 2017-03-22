Take a look at Perry Nuclear Power Plant

NORTH PERRY VILLAGE - On Wednesday, FirstEnergy welcomed the media on a rare look inside the Perry Nuclear Power Plant in North Perry Village.

The tour lasted a couple of hours.

It comes as FirstEnergy ponders the financial viability of maintaining three expensive nuclear power plants in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

The company's CEO has also said it plans to exit the power generation business by next year.

North Perry Mayor Ed Kico tells Channel 3 News that he has been meeting with a FirstEnergy representative on the first week of every month to discuss the plant's future.

He said he does not know what the company will do.

One option is to close it. Another is to sell, which the mayor says has happened before.

According to FirstEnergy, the Perry Plant employs 720 people and contributes $14 million annually to local schools and vital services.

It also produces enough energy to power more than a million homes each day.

