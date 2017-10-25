TRAFFIC ALERT | All lanes closed at Route 2 and Route 20 split in Perry Township

PERRY TOWNSHIP - An accident in Perry Township has closed all lanes in both directions at the US 20 and SR 2 split on Wednesday night.

In a Facebook post, the Lake County Sheriff's Office says Route 2 eastbound traffic will be diverted off on the 535 exit, down Route 20 to Hale Rd, Hale Rd. to Lane Rd., and Lane Rd. back to Route 20 westbound.

All westbound traffic on Route 20 will be directed in reverse of that traffic pattern.

Traffic is expected to be diverted for some time.

© 2017 WKYC-TV