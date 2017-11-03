Tree falls on house in Willoughby Hills, road closure in effect

(Photo: Tiffany Tarpley)

Willoughby Hills -- A large tree has fallen on a house located on River Rd.

As a result, River Road between Chardon and Rogers roads was closed.

Police have not said how long the road closure will remain in effect, but an electrical crew will be responding to the scene.

Police say no injuries were reported, when the call came in at 3 a.m.

Power lines were also knocked down.

At one point overnight into Friday morning, more than 300 power outages were reported in Lake County, but it's not confirmed that the tree caused those outages.

