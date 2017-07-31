Undocumented Painesville woman facing deportation

Defenders of migrant rights participate in a demonstration at the international bridge between US city Laredo, Texas and Nuevo Laredo, Mexico. (Photo: RAUL LLAMAS)

PAINESVILLE - PAINESVILLE — A local Catholic priest is speaking publicly after learning one of his parishioners is facing deportation to Mexico.

Father Steve Vellenga pastors Saint Mary Catholic Church, where he says about half of the congregation is of Hispanic descent.

In a letter he read to his parishioners Sunday, he expressed concern over the impending deportation of Beatriz Casillas, who he says is an undocumented mother of four.

It reads in part, “Beatriz will be deported to Nuevo Laredo, Mexico on Tuesday, drug cartel country. Two Painesville dads deported to Nuevo Laredo last Tuesday have been kidnapped for ransom, have not been heard from since their abductors put them on the phone asking for $3,000.”

Fr. Vellenga says he’s urged Casillas’ mother to make sure someone is in that area of Mexico to meet her once she’s dropped off to make sure she is safe.

He’s asking his parishioners to consider calling, emailing or writing their elected representatives to stop Casillas’ deportation.

Casilla's family is scheduled to meet with Rep. Dave Joyce Monday morning.

