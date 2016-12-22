Update | Missing 13 year- old Willowick girl found

(Photo: Willowick PD Facebook)

UPDATE: As of 11 p.m. Thursday, the Willowick Police Department confirmed that Zoe was found safe.

The Willowick Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Willowick teen.

Zoe Sanborn, 13, was last seen by her parents,Wednesday around 7 p.m.

Zoe is described as 5'5'' female, with brown hair, and blue eyes.

She was wearing jeans, a black winter coat, and UGG boots.

According to reports, she was heading to a friend's home for a sleep over.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Willowick Police Department at 440.585.1234