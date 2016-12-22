Update | Missing 13 year- old Willowick girl found

UPDATE: As of 11 p.m. Thursday, the Willowick Police Department confirmed that Zoe was found safe.
The Willowick Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Willowick teen.
Zoe Sanborn, 13, was last seen by her parents,Wednesday around 7 p.m.
Zoe is described as 5'5'' female, with brown hair, and blue eyes.
She was wearing jeans, a black winter coat, and UGG boots.
According to reports, she was heading to a friend's home for a sleep over.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Willowick Police Department at 440.585.1234
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs