Vigil held for deported Painesville mother of four

The Hispanic community in Painesville is living in fear after an undocumented mother of four was deported,Tuesday morning.

They held a vigil for her safety, and a meeting concerning their own futures.

After 17 years in America, Beatriz Casillas flew back to Mexico, Tuesday morning. She was released into what's being called one of the most violent cities in the country.

This community - banding together out of desperation. This morning, another parent, worker and friend was sent away.

A vigil was held for the safety of safety of 34-year-old Beatriz Casillas at Saint Mary's Church in Painesville.

Her family says she was deported to an extremely dangerous area of Mexico... Nuevo Laredo.

Just last week, two Painesville fathers were kidnapped for ransom after being dropped off in that city.

She is set to arrive there tonight, leaving behind her four children, and job at a local factory.

Casillas was picked up by authorities last week.

"Everything that is happening right now is against our community and we see that with Beatriz who did nothing wrong. She was here for 17 years didn't commit a crime."

Hispanics in Painesville gather at a weekly meeting called HOLA.

This room, packed with people, worried the same will happen to them, their family, their friends.

"We cannot allow this. We cannot keep allowing this to happen to the community. We need to stand up now and come together."

The haunting question... who is next.

They share concerns and hope for a solution but for now, they pray.

Beatriz's husband has a VISA and can travel freely.

He flew separately to Mexico to meet her and help her get to safety.

