WATCH | FirstEnergy demonstrates aerial saw in Walton Hills

WALTON HILLS - FirstEnergy is demonstrating its aerial saw, used for trimming large trees, in Walton Hills.

Representatives from FirstEnergy will explain how the saw works and demonstrate it from a helicopter. WKYC plans to stream it live here around 10 a.m. (MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch it.)

Through the upcoming weeks, residents may notice the low-flying helicopter and saw in the area. FirstEnergy is trying to raise awareness so that residents aren't alarmed.

