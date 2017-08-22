Man uses threatening note to rob Wickliffe bank

Wickliffe Bank Robbery Suspect

WICKLIFFE, Ohio -- Wickliffe police are searching for the man who robbed the Ohio Savings Bank at 29169 Euclid Avenue late Monday morning.

Police say the man gave the teller a threatening note demanding money.

No weapon was used and no one was hurt.

Police say he got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man was wearing a red long-sleeved button-down shirt, blue jeans, tennis shoes and a black ball cap with white writing that possibly said "Jerry" or something similar.

Anyone who may know who this suspect is should call Wickliffe Police at 440-943-1234.

