Willougby Hills shooting suspect identified; officers still in stable condition

(Photo: Barry Wolf, WKYC)

WILLOUGHBY HILLS - The man suspected of shooting two Willoughby Hills police officers at an auto dealership Thursday has been identified.

Multiple sources confirm to WKYC's Phil Trexler the man is 30-year-old Timmothy Scott Schmidt of Mayfield Heights. He had prior warrants out in Garfield Heights and Shaker and had previously been convicted of OVI, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, criminal damaging, disorderly conduct, and driving under suspension.

Schmidt has not yet been charged with a crime and remains in the hospital in stable condition, along with the two wounded officers.

Police Chief Christopher Collins says officers responded to the dealership on SOM Center Road due to a report of "customer issues." A 30-year-old man was swearing (possibly under the influence) and refused to leave.

When officers arrived and identified the suspect, they were notified that he had multiple outstanding warrants, an extensive criminal history, and a caution alert.

A short time later, shots were fired.

During the exchange of gunfire, the two officers as well as the suspect were shot. One of the officers was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center and the other was transported to Hillcrest.

The two officers shot were a 28-year veteran and a 4-year veteran.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is teaming up with the Willoughby Hills Police Department in a joint probe of the shooting.

© 2017 WKYC-TV