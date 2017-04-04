AMBER ALERT | Willoughby Hills kidnapping suspect has 2 kids, may be armed

(Photo: Willoughby Hills Police, Custom)

WILLOUGHBY HILLS - Willoughby Hills Police are searching for a man who kidnapped two children following a domestic incident Tuesday morning.

Clarence Davis, 24, is driving a dark blue 2013 Hyundai Sonata with a 3-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy inside.

Police say Thomas threatened his girlfriend with a gun and took her vehicle with her two children from the 27600 block of Chardon Road around 8:21 a.m. Police say they believe Davis still has the gun and is considered armed and dangerous. He is not the children's father.

The license plate on the car reads GWS5908. Davis is described as being 5-foot-10, 260 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. A witness told dispatch Davis was wearing blue basketball shorts and a white t-shirt.

The girl was wearing a black jogging outfit with black sneakers. The boy was wearing a black jogging suit and a grey and blue hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 440-942-9111.

Listen to 911 audio from the kidnapping in the video player above.

