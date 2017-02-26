Cleveland Bomb Squad outside of The Sphere apartment complex located on East 12th and Chester Avenue in downtown Cleveland. (Photo: Michael Estime, WKYC-TV)

WILLOUGHBY - The Cleveland Bomb Squad was called to a downtown apartment building Saturday. They went to The Sphere to make sure an arrested kidnapping suspect didn't have anyone captive in his apartment.

The incident evacuated the entire 8th floor of the building on East 12th Street and Chester Avenue late Saturday afternoon.

The Cleveland Bomb Squad, Cleveland Police near The Sphere apartment complex located on East 12th Street and Chester Avenue in downtown Cleveland. (Photo: Micahel Estime, WKYC-TV)

The check was triggered when Willoughby Police arrested Michael Ribaudo, 34, who Willoughby Police say was suspected of kidnapping three family members Friday evening -- his father, mother and aunt.

Police say Ribaudo was visiting his 72-year-old father Friday night in Willoughby where he was planning to have dinner. He then lured his father into the basement where he used chloroform on him. Ribaudo then gagged him.

Ribaudo left his father's home and drove to his mother's house, also in Willoughby.

He then convinced his 65-year-old mother to go to the dad's house because of “an unknown problem.” While inside, he handcuffed and tied his mother to a basement support post as well.

Police say Ribaudo did the same to his aunt who lives in Willowick Friday evening. He again left his father's home and drove to his 59-year-old aunt's house, driving her to his father’s home.

Ribaudo then lured her into the basement and handcuffed the aunt to the same pole as his mother.

The aunt later escaped and called 911 around 11:20 p.m. Friday night. Ribaudo left the house after finding out about her phone call.

Once police and fire officials arrived to the Willoughby home, they found numerous items, such as handcuffs and zip-ties related to this incident in the basement.

Michael Ribaudo, 34, was arrested Saturday on suspicions of kidnapping several family members. (Photo: Courtesy Willoughby Police Department)

Eastlake Police found Ribaudo sleeping inside a 2007 Chevy HHR car in a Walmart parking lot around 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

He was taken to the Willoughby City Jail and is being held there as police continue their investigation.

Willoughby Police say he will be charged with kidnapping, a 2nd degree felony, but more criminal charges could still be made.

Willoughby Police contacted the Painesville Division of the FBI for assistance in this incident.

Police say there was a separate incident on Monday, Feb. 20, and they believe Ribaudo is connected to that as well.

That Monday, Willoughby Police were called to Regal Cinemas movie theater around 5:15 p.m. for a suspicious man who was asking staff at the theater several questions, including when the busiest time at the theater was and what was the most popular movie showing.

Police say the man left the theater on Monday in a car that theater employees say was similar to the Chevy HHR.

After the kidnapping on Saturday, Willoughby detectives had reason to believe Ribaudo was the man at the theater that Monday.

