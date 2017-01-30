Willoughby Police arrest man in connection with pizzeria robberies

Photo of Demico Lee-Williams, charged with aggravated robbery for a string of pizzeria robberies. (Photo: Willoughby Police Department)

WILLOUGHBY - Willoughby Police have tracked down one of the men they believe is responsible for a rash of pizzeria robberies in the area.

Demico Lee-Williams, 18, of Cleveland, was arrested on Saturday shortly after two men robbed the Domino's Pizza on Euclid Avenue. Two men armed with handguns grabbed cash from the registers and fled the scene around 9 p.m. A description of the suspect vehicle, a stolen 2002 Honda CRV, was sent out to neighboring law agencies.

Wickliffe Police located the vehicle heading westbound on SR 2, but were unable to stop it from heading to Cleveland. The Honda eventually crashed in the area of East 141st Street, and several suspects fled on foot. Cleveland Police found Lee-Williams and he was taken back to the Willoughby Police Department. Several firearms were found in the Honda and in the area where Lee-Williams was found.

The pizzeria robberies began on Thursday at the Papa John's located at Euclid Avenue and SR 91. One day later, Willoughby Police responded to a similar robbery at the Big Cheese Pizzeria on Ridge Road. All three robberies featured two suspects, armed with handguns, dressed in all black.

Below is the surveillance video from the Papa John's robbery:

A hearing for Lee-Williams is scheduled for Tuesday on the charge of aggravated robbery. Willoughby Police are also seeking help finding other suspects. If you have any information, please call Detective Greg Knack with the Willoughby Police Department at 440-953-4210; reference incident 17-02790.

