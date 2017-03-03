Willoughby Police investigate alleged assault on school bus driver

File photo. (Photo: WKYC-TV)

WILLOUGHBY, OHIO - Willoughby Police are investigating an alleged assault on a Willoughby-Eastlake Schools bus driver.

According to the police report, it happened about 4:30 p.m. Thursday (March 2) on Hurricane Drive in front of Grant Elementary School.

Police were told that a car with a man and a woman pulled up to the bus and asked to take their third grade daughter home from the bus. The man got out of the car and got on the bus and allegedly assaulted the bus driver.

The man then took the third grader off the bus and put her in the car and left.

The little girl is fine, police said, and the driver was allegedly only struck once.

Police said they are investigating the relationship between the man and the woman and the child.

If anyone saw this incident, they are asked to call the Willoughby Detective Bureau at 440-953-4210.

