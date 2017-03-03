Willoughby Police investigate assault on school bus driver

(Photo: Submitted)

WILLOUGHBY, OHIO - Willoughby Police are investigating the assault on a Willoughby-Eastlake Schools bus driver.

According to the police report, it happened about 4:30 p.m. Thursday (March 2) on Hurricane Drive in front of Grant Elementary School.

Police were told that a car with a man and a woman pulled up to the bus and asked to take their third grade daughter home from the bus. The man got out of the car, got on the bus and allegedly assaulted the bus driver.

The driver's wife has shared the following photo with WKYC Channel 3 showing his injuries from the assault.

(Photo: Submitted)

The man then took the third grader off the bus and put her in the car and left. The little girl is fine, police said, and the driver was allegedly only struck once.

Police said they are investigating the relationship between the man and the woman and the child.

If anyone saw this incident, they are asked to call the Willoughby Detective Bureau at 440-953-4210.

Also, Grant Elementary School Principal Laurie Hoynes shared the following letter that was sent to school families about the incident:

Letter to families from Grant Elementary School Principal by WKYC.com on Scribd

(© 2017 WKYC)