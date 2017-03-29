Willoughby Police searching for carjacking, chase suspect

(Photo: Willoughby Police, Custom)

WILLOUGHBY - Willoughby Police are searching for a suspect who stole a women's car and led officers on a high-speed chase into Cleveland last Friday.

According to police, the suspect approached a 50-year-old woman outside the Fox Run apartments with a handgun. The suspect demanded the keys to the woman's red Hyundai Sonata and fled in her car. The woman's friend called 911, but no one was hurt in the incident.

Police spotted the car traveling southbound on Lost Nation Road at a high rate of speed and an officer initiated a traffic stop. The car stopped briefly near the intersection at Reeves Road, but took off, narrowly missing another vehicle turning left ahead of him. The suspect turned on state Route 2 westbound toward Cleveland.

Another officer set up spike strips on state Route 2 near Vine Street. The suspect car's right front tire ran over the strips, but the car continued, exiting onto E. 156th Street and fleeing onto Cleveland side streets.

Police called off the pursuit and soon found the car abandoned on Huntmere Avenue. The car was towed to the Willoughby Police Department for investigation, but police say its only damage was to the front right tire.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Willoughby Police at 440-953-4210.

© 2017 WKYC-TV