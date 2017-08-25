Willoughby South hosts first football game since mascot controversy

Willoughby South's football team will take the field Friday night for the first time since the school decided to abandon its confederate solider mascot.

The decision created a big divide among community members.

A decision to keep the 'Rebel' name was announced Friday afternoon on the Willoughby Eastlake School District Facebook Page.

Superintendent Steve Thompson says it was ultimately his decision that the current mascot needed to be removed.

He said it didn't represent diversity and he wants "to be on the right side of history" in updating it.

Students designed the rebel back in 1959 and Thompson say he wanted students to have an input now as well.

Mayor David Anderson, Wade Mitchell and Kip Marlow met with the South High Principal's Advisory Panel and decided the name would stay while the confederate solider would be "rejuvenated."

Students have already submitted some suggested sketches.

