Willowick ice cream shop has perfect response to Draymond Green

(Photo: Screenshot, CP's Cooler, Custom)

WILLOWICK - Clevelanders don't care for Draymond Green, nor does Draymond Green seem to care for Clevelanders.

Last week, Green said he doesn't pay much attention to Cleveland, because they "don't seem to be the sharpest people around."

There are plenty of instances we could mention to counter Green, but we'll take the high road.

Instead, we'll let this sign, seen at CP'S Cooler in Willowick, speak for us:

It's not the first time CP's Cooler has thrown shade at the Warriors:

