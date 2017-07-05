Willowick ice cream shop to stay open 35 hours for cancer research

A NetBase social media study that analyzed mentions online says that chocolate is the most popular flavor. (Photo: Mitchell’s Ice Cream)

WILLOWICK - A locally-owned ice cream shop is planning to stay open all day and night to raise money for childhood cancer research.

CP's Cooler, located on Vine Street in Willowick, will stay open for 35 straight hours beginning at noon on July 21 to help "give childhood cancer a lickin'." Ten percent of all ice cream sales will go to the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation during this period.

The store will also have volunteers serving lemonade and holding various fundraisers, including a 50/50 raffle and a Chinese auction. All proceeds from these fundraisers will go to Alex's Lemonade Stand.

CP's Cooler specializes in homemade ice cream and recently made headlines for their creative signs during the NBA Finals.

Anyone wishing to become a sponsor for or donate to the event is asked to call 440-944-COOL.

