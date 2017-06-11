Willowick police cruiser involved in high-speed crash

(Photo: Mark Smilor, WKYC)

A Willowick police officer is uninjured after their cruiser crashed during a high speed chase Sunday evening.

Officers were in pursuit of a male suspect when the vehicle crashed on Route 305 eastbound near the Route 2 on-ramp towards Cleveland.

The remaining officers continued chasing the suspect and eventually took him into custody on Barjode Road, about a block and a half from the accident. It is not immediately known why he was being pursued.

The damaged police car was later cleared from the scene.

