Willowick police cruiser involved in high-speed crash

A Willowick police officer is uninjured after their cruiser crashed during a high speed chase Sunday evening.
Officers were in pursuit of a male suspect when the vehicle crashed on Route 305 eastbound near the Route 2 on-ramp towards Cleveland.
The remaining officers continued chasing the suspect and eventually took him into custody on Barjode Road, about a block and a half from the accident. It is not immediately known why he was being pursued.
The damaged police car was later cleared from the scene.
