Willowick police searching for suspects who damaged park property

WKYC 12:12 PM. EST November 07, 2017

Police in Willowick are searching for two suspects (one male and one female) who allegedly caused damage to property in Manry Park Saturday afternoon.

Video posted on the department's Facebook page shows one man yanking multiple metal stakes out of the ground in broad daylight. Authorities say he and a female suspect also smashed a bulletin sign encased in plexiglass.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Willowick Police Dept. at (440) 585-1234.

