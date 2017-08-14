WKYC
Close

Winner announced in 2017 Lake County YMCA Dream Home contest

Aug. 13, 2017: Ron Fatica was the lucky winner of the 2017 YMCA Lake County Dream House contest. He has the option to keep the home or take a $250,000 cash prize.

WKYC 8:19 AM. EDT August 14, 2017

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio -- And the winner is… Ron Fatica!

The Willoughby man could soon be changing his address after winning the key to a beautiful new home.

He was revealed as the 2017 Lake County YMCA Dream House during the weekend.

Fatica says he hasn’t decided if he will move in or take the $250,000 cash prize instead.

A record number of entry tickets were sold for the annual Dream House contest.

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories