Winner announced in 2017 Lake County YMCA Dream Home contest

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio -- And the winner is… Ron Fatica!

The Willoughby man could soon be changing his address after winning the key to a beautiful new home.

He was revealed as the 2017 Lake County YMCA Dream House during the weekend.

Fatica says he hasn’t decided if he will move in or take the $250,000 cash prize instead.

A record number of entry tickets were sold for the annual Dream House contest.

