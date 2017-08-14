Winner announced in 2017 Lake County YMCA Dream Home contest

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio -- And the winner is… Ron Fatica!
The Willoughby man could soon be changing his address after winning the key to a beautiful new home.
He was revealed as the 2017 Lake County YMCA Dream House during the weekend.
Fatica says he hasn’t decided if he will move in or take the $250,000 cash prize instead.
A record number of entry tickets were sold for the annual Dream House contest.
