Women resuced from embankment in Painesville

The Painesville City Fire Department with the aid of Perry, Painesville Twp. and Fairport Harbor Fire Departments rescued a female from an embankment Tuesday.

The woman was found over the embankment on Riverside Drive around 3:30 p.m.

According to authorities, the woman was stuck on a ledge roughly 30 feet down.

How the woman ended up over the embankment is stil unknown.

The woman suffered no major injuries,however, she was taken to Tri-point Medical center as a precaution.

