Lakeland's 'leg' turns heads

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Body pulled from Lake Id'd as missing trustee
-
Man cleared in Shaker Heights murder case dies
-
Bullying incident at Ravenna HS
-
Giraffe watch is on a the world awaits the birth of a calf
-
WKYC Breaking Live Video
-
Geauga Health Commissioner accused of ignoring complaints
-
Ways To Save For Thursday, Feb 23, 2017
-
Body found in Chippewa Lake is Bryon Macron
-
VERIFY: How does Aldi food stack up vs. national brands
-
Final AM Weather For Thursday, Feb 23, 2017
More Stories
-
New questions surround the death of local trusteeFeb 23, 2017, 6:11 p.m.
-
Statistics-driven system ignored child rape casesFeb 23, 2017, 4:37 p.m.
-
Reports: Deron Williams set to join Cleveland…Feb 23, 2017, 6:11 p.m.