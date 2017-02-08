Lakewood resident injured during carjacking Wednesday

Lakewood police (Photo: WKYC File Photo)

LAKEWOOD, OHIO - Police say the carjacking took place just before 1 p.m. Wednesday on Edgewater Drive.

According to police, it was about 12:46 p.m. when a man approached the Lakewood resident, 29, at 11733 Edgewater Drive. The man demanded the Lakewood resident's property from his pockets.

The suspect then got into the man's car and, while getting in, struck the Lakewood resident on the head with possibly a gun, police said.

Then the suspect drove off with the man's car.

Police say this remains an active investigation.

