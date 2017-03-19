LAST DAY | Cleveland Wizard World Comic Con in full swing

Gene Simmons (Photo: 2016 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - Wizard World Comic Con is in full swing at the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland.

The lineup of guests include Lou Ferrigno "The Incredible Hulk" and Kiss frontman Gene Simmons.

You can get autographs from your favorites, but you will have to pay.

Here's the full rundown of what's going on: Cleveland Wizard World Comic Con

It runs through 4 p.m. Sunday.

© 2017 WKYC-TV