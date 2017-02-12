LeBron James tweets newest Nike/LeBron commercial: WATCH

LeBron James new Nike commercial (Photo: Twitter video screengrab)

Sunday morning, LeBron James tweeted out the @Nike / @KingJames commercial that was filmed here in Cleveland back on Jan. 26.

Sunday he tweeted it with the word "Equality" and the #StriveForGreatness.

The message is that "The ball should bounce the same for everyone."

