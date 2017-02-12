LeBron James tweets newest Nike/LeBron commercial: WATCH

Sunday morning, LeBron James tweeted out the @Nike / @KingJames commercial that was filmed here in Cleveland back on Jan. 26.
RELATED | Nike shoots LeBron James commercial in downtown Cleveland
Sunday he tweeted it with the word "Equality" and the #StriveForGreatness.
The message is that "The ball should bounce the same for everyone."
Equality #StriveForGreatness pic.twitter.com/ewM8Hpw5jj— LeBron James (@KingJames) February 12, 2017
(© 2017 WKYC)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs