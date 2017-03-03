WKYC
Little Tikes to host job fair in Hudson

WKYC 1:20 PM. EST March 03, 2017

HUDSON, OH - Known for their playful, engaging, iconic products that children love and parents respect the world over, Hudson based toy company Little Tikes is holding a job fair on Wednesday March 15.

The job fair will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at their headquarters at 2180 Barlow Rd. in Hudson, OH 44236.

Little Tikes has several immediate openings for the following positions:

  • Full Time Assemblers
  • Full Time Operator Helpers
  • Part Time Plant Housekeeping

If you are interested in attending the job fair, they ask that you bring two forms of identification as they are looking to hire & schedule Orientations immediately.

Questions should be directed to HR coordinator Christi Rowe at crowe@mgae.com.

(© 2017 WKYC)


