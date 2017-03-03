Little Tikes to host job fair in Hudson

HUDSON, OH - Known for their playful, engaging, iconic products that children love and parents respect the world over, Hudson based toy company Little Tikes is holding a job fair on Wednesday March 15.
The job fair will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at their headquarters at 2180 Barlow Rd. in Hudson, OH 44236.
Little Tikes has several immediate openings for the following positions:
- Full Time Assemblers
- Full Time Operator Helpers
- Part Time Plant Housekeeping
If you are interested in attending the job fair, they ask that you bring two forms of identification as they are looking to hire & schedule Orientations immediately.
Questions should be directed to HR coordinator Christi Rowe at crowe@mgae.com.
