Little Tikes to host job fair in Hudson

HUDSON, OH - Known for their playful, engaging, iconic products that children love and parents respect the world over, Hudson based toy company Little Tikes is holding a job fair on Wednesday March 15.

The job fair will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at their headquarters at 2180 Barlow Rd. in Hudson, OH 44236.

Little Tikes has several immediate openings for the following positions:

Full Time Assemblers

Full Time Operator Helpers

Part Time Plant Housekeeping

If you are interested in attending the job fair, they ask that you bring two forms of identification as they are looking to hire & schedule Orientations immediately.

Questions should be directed to HR coordinator Christi Rowe at crowe@mgae.com.

