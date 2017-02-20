WKYC
Local author and teacher writes novel for middle school crowd that is set in Greater Cleveland

Local author pens book set in N.E. Ohio

Ann Geyser, WKYC 7:26 PM. EST February 20, 2017

For many people, reading becomes an adventure every time they open a book. Sometimes people get so engrossed in the plot of a book, they simply can't put the book down.

A local author and teacher, Paul Kijinski, just completed the second volume of a mystery series, titled "Off the Wall"  which takes place right here in Northeast Ohio. It features boy, girl twins from Cleveland Heights and is geared to the middle school crowd.

Kijinski talked to Jim Donovan about this book, and the first book in the mystery series, titled "A Young Man is Gone".

