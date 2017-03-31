WKYC
Local boutique offers homemade Cleveland art

In the 216 boutique comes to WKYC

WKYC 8:11 PM. EDT March 31, 2017

If you're looking to add a little city pride to your spring wardrobe, there are dozens of local artists and makers who can help you do it.

On Friday's WKYC Channel 3 News at 7, Sara Shookman was joined by Jenny Goe, who pulls the best of the best into her 'In The 216' boutique.

Watch the interview in the player above. To learn more about 'In the 216,' check out their Facebook page. 

