Local brewery hosts fundraiser for fallen police officer's family

WKYC 5:42 PM. EST January 25, 2017

CLEVELAND - A Cleveland brewery is hosting a fundraiser Thursday to pay tribute to a fallen Cleveland police officer.

In a Facebook post made earlier this week, Masthead Brewery officials said the business will donate $1 from every Masthead beer sold to the family of Officer David Fahey. 

Fahey was struck and killed early Tuesday in a hit-and-run incident on I-90 west as he assisted an accident in the area. 

Employees also said a representative from the Cleveland Police Department will be on hand from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. to directly accept donations. 

Masthead is located at 1261 Superior Avenue in downtown Cleveland. 

