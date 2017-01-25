Local brewery hosts fundraiser for fallen police officer's family

Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey (Photo: Blue Lives Matter)

CLEVELAND - A Cleveland brewery is hosting a fundraiser Thursday to pay tribute to a fallen Cleveland police officer.

In a Facebook post made earlier this week, Masthead Brewery officials said the business will donate $1 from every Masthead beer sold to the family of Officer David Fahey.

Fahey was struck and killed early Tuesday in a hit-and-run incident on I-90 west as he assisted an accident in the area.

Employees also said a representative from the Cleveland Police Department will be on hand from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. to directly accept donations.

Masthead is located at 1261 Superior Avenue in downtown Cleveland.

