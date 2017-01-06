WKYC
Local family stuck in Fort Lauderdale after shooting

Hilary Golston , WKYC 11:41 PM. EST January 06, 2017

A local family is stuck in Fort Lauderdale after a shooting in baggage claim at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida.

Michelle Rowley spoke with WKYC Channel 3’s Hilary Golston Friday night while her family was still in commute.

The ordeal has been traumatic for all the Rowleys, especially Michelle’s two children who are teens.

Rowley was scheduled to leave at 1:10 p.m. flying through Minneapolis back to Cleveland.

The Madison, Ohio family was working to get to a hotel from a convention center Friday night around 10 p.m., where passengers were transported late Friday evening.

 

