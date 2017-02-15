Local McDonald's owner making a difference for students

Mr. Ledwidge is a local business owner that is making a difference in the lives of families in his community.
Owning three McDonalds restaurants, Ledwidge has founded the McFreedom Readers program, which tutors second grade students every Wednesday at all three locations in an effort to better prepare them for state standardized testing.
Mr. Ledwidge, we honor you for exemplifying the qualities of a Future History Maker.
Learn more about Ledwidge on Channel 3 News at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
