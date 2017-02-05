Local NEO restaurants ramp up for Super Bowl

Super Bowl drinks at Barley House (Photo: Jasmine Monroe)

The Super Bowl is to the food industry what Christmas is to retailers.

In other words, if the December holiday season disappeared, it would have a profound impact on the retail industry's economy.

We doubt you’ll need convincing, but it's always fun to look at statistics and data showing what gluttons we are.

The media research firm Nielsen came up with some staggering facts on what we're buying, demonstrating just how much food will be consumed during the Super Bowl.

They expect Americans will spend $82 million on just chicken wings and overall, almost $600 million will be spent on wine and another $500 million on various liquors.

The Barley House will be in on all the Super Bowl fun. They even gave away a Super Bowl special that included pizza, wings and a drink to on lucky winner Alexander Hinton-Bey during Channel 3’s Morning Show.

