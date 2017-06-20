WKYC
Local rocker takes the national stage on 'America's Got Talent'

Local musician debuted on America's Got Talent

WKYC 12:19 AM. EDT June 21, 2017

Did you catch the local rocker who debuted Tuesday night on America's Got Talent?

Jay Jay Phillips is a self-proclaimed "rock keyboardist."

He's from Cleveland and took his act to the AGT stage, wowing the audience and most of the judges. The judges thought Jay Jay was "quirky," and "special" - and all but Heidi Klum voted him into the next round.

