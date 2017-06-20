Local rocker takes the national stage on 'America's Got Talent'

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- Auditions Pasadena Civic Auditorium -- Pictured: Jay Jay Phillips (Photo: Trae Patton/NBC, 2017 NBCUniversal Media, LLC)

Did you catch the local rocker who debuted Tuesday night on America's Got Talent?

Jay Jay Phillips is a self-proclaimed "rock keyboardist."

He's from Cleveland and took his act to the AGT stage, wowing the audience and most of the judges. The judges thought Jay Jay was "quirky," and "special" - and all but Heidi Klum voted him into the next round.

RT if you think @JayJayRocks is the coolest and you’re happy he’s moving on. #AGT pic.twitter.com/K5FKGimodE — America's Got Talent (@AGT) June 21, 2017

© 2017 WKYC-TV