Local teen who was battling cancer has died

MENTOR, OHIO - Mentor High School student Jacob Rago, who has been battling cancer since March 2016, has died, according to the Mentor Schools superintendent.

Last February, then-14-year-old Rago thought he had the flu, but the symptoms became progressively worse. When he swelled in his abdomen, his mom took him to the emergency room, they were stunned to learn what they though was the flu was actually cancer.

He learned he had Burkitt Lymphoma, an aggressive but rare type of cancer that caused a large tumor in his abdomen.

Jacob played football for Mentor High School.

