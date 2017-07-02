19-year-old dead after shooting in Lorain County

The Lorain Police Department is investigation a shooting that left a 19-year-old dead Sunday afternoon.

Officials received a call for shots fired near West 22nd and Beech Ave around 12:30 p.m.

The Lorain SWAT team entered a home on Beech Ave to insure there were no victims were inside.

Shortly after, a 19-year-old male arrived at Mercy Hospital.

The victim arrived to the hospital in grave condition, he was later pronounced dead.

The victims name is not being released as officials are attempting to contact family members.

© 2017 WKYC-TV